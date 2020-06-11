Keep the party rolling at The Gaslight Music Hall, where the show has moved into the parking lot over the last few weeks after founder Tony Terry launched his newest production: The drive-in concert series.
Next up is Bluegrass Night with The Sonoran Dogs, Funky Grooves with OnesAll Band and Blues Night with The Porch Rockers, which takes place next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, respectively.
The Sonoran Dogs, which play Tuesday, June 16, formed in 2011. Since then, they’ve toured across the Southwestern United States, and even as far as Melbourne, Australia. According to the group’s bio, The "Dogs" are made up of seasoned veterans “who have come together to enjoy bluegrass music and friendship, oftentimes adding one or more ‘strays’ on fiddle, dobro, and even accordion.”
The group’s expertise is on display no matter what they play, which includes improvising and original songs spanning traditional and contemporary music as well as an eclectic mix of Bluegrass, Folk, Americana, Celtic, and Newgrass.
Playing Wednesday, June 17, OnesAll Band is composed of Kathi McKay, Jordan and John Stafford, Kent Baker, and Abel Salgado. Jordan started the group when he was 17, and the band is considered “a true labor of love.”
When they play, expect hits from Average White Band, Earth Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Michael Jackson Heart, and more.
Closing out next week’s lineup are The Porch Rockers, which includes several members of the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame and the Bad News Blues Band, as well as singer/harmonica player from Austin, Texas.
All shows begin at 7 p.m.
With safety in mind, the music hall sections off over 100 spaces of the parking lot, brings in a portable stage and uses an FM radio transmitter to broadcast the show to attendees. The music hall is also rolling out a limited pizza menu with no-touch delivery off a tray. Diners will place an order ahead of time so the kitchen knows what to make. Attendees can sit in truck beds or in chairs they bring, or in their vehicle and listen to the radio transmitter.
There will be one public restroom available in the music hall for emergencies only.
Tickets to the Gaslight Music Hall’s drive-in concert shows cost $30 per vehicle. A pizza service is available for an additional fee. Season passes and gift cards will not be accepted. All sales are final.
If the event is rained out, ticket holders will be notified of a rescheduled time.
For more information and to buy tickets, go online to gaslightmusichall.com. The music hall is located at 13005 N. Oracle Road, #165, in Oro Valley.
Tucson Local Media is a sponsor of the Gaslight Music Hall drive-in concert series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.