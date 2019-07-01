The loud noises of Fourth of July can create a stressful time for both people and animals, and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona developed a program to deal with this time of year: Patriots, Paws and Pages.
Active duty and veteran members of all branches—or any adult who cares about reducing shelter pets’ stress levels during the holiday—are encouraged to register to read to shelter cats and dogs. Having someone spend time reading to them during this stressful time will make a difference in the animals’ lives.
“We are excited to see our community come together to comfort the cats and dogs at HSSA on the Fourth of July,” said Inge Koopman-Leyva, Director of Education and Community Outreach. “This is a great opportunity to make a difference for a cat or dog that does not get to enjoy the comforts of home during the evening fireworks shows.”
Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange and HSSA Thrift Store donated books. Participants are welcome to keep their chosen book, or bring a favorite book from home. The Humans Society will provide chairs, sitting pillows, bottled water and animal care tips. Treats will be provided by Amy’s Donuts and Nothing Bundt Cakes.
Registration is now open for three, one-hour sessions starting at 7:30, 8:30 or 9:30 p.m. Preregistration is required and space is limited. All participants must be at least 18 years of age. For more information visit HSSAZ.org/75, email afaulk@hssaz.org or call 327-6088, ext. 171.
The main campus will not be open for adoptions or merchandise sales at this event.
Don’t forget to keep your pets at home safe with these helpful tips:
- Leave pets at home and inside. Fireworks can be terrifying to pets, even pets who are accustomed to being around crowds and commotion.
- Create a home sanctuary. Leave your pet in an area of your home where they are safe, comfortable and sheltered from any outside noise and lights. An interior room without immediate access to the outside is preferred. Playing a radio with relaxing music may help mask the sound of fireworks. Thundershirts are a great resource that provide a sense of security for fearful cats and dogs.
- Pet-proof your home. When scared, some animals may become destructive so be sure to remove anything from reach that can become damaged or may harm the pet if chewed or eaten.
- Identification is essential. Pets may panic, escape and become lost. Updated identification is critical to ensuring lost pets are reunited with their families. Ideal identification is both a tag and microchip.
- Consult a veterinarian for pets with anxiety. Consult your veterinarian before the Fourth of July to seek out remedies to lower your pet’s stress level if this is a known issue.
The HSSA Main Campus is located at 635 W. Roger Road.
