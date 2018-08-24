On August 24, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) received a report of a suspicious person in the area of La Cholla and Limewood.
A fifteen year old girl was waiting for the school bus when she was approached by an older man. He asked her if she wanted a ride, she refused and he drove away westbound on Limewood. Her mother was parked a short distance away waiting for her daughter to board the bus and observed the brief interaction.
The man is described as an older, White male with white hair and wearing a white t-shirt. He was driving a white, four door Prius. Officers searched the area but were not able to locate the man or the vehicle.
OVPD is asking the public to remain vigilant and call 520-229-4900 if they know who this is and report any suspicious activity they observe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.