As the state begins to recover from a summer of skyrocketing Coronavirus cases, the University of Arizona will soon begin instruction for the 2020-21 school year and bring thousands of people back to its campus.
The university is offering students four instructional options this semester: in-person classes with safety precautions in place, flexible classes that include a mix of in-person and online work, online-only classes where a traditional class format is adapted for virtual use, and iCourses, which are self-paced classes that students complete through the university’s D2L online platform.
The university expects to begin a phased reopening on Monday, Aug 24. Initially, only a few courses that are deemed essential will have students come to the campus to participate. These will be research labs, medical courses, fine arts studios and other hands-on classes that are difficult to conduct virtually.
During a press conference earlier this month, UA President Dr. Robert Robbins said about 5,000 students are expected to come to campus for those initial courses. All other classes will be taught online.
The following week, in-person and flexible classes of up to 30 students are scheduled to begin, bringing 14,000 people to campus. Larger classes will continue to be taught online.
On Sept. 8, the university will allow larger in-person and flexible courses to join the campus as well, increasing the daily population to 25,000 to 30,000. Robbins said about half of all classes taught in the fall semester will have some kind of in-person component.
Campus libraries, dining and outdoor recreational services will be available beginning on Aug. 24. Students who choose to move into dorm rooms will be tested for COVID-19 with a rapid antigen test and must get a negative result before they move in, according to Robbins.
Any dorm student who tests positive for COVID-19 will live in an isolation dorm for 10 days and their regular room will be reserved for them in the meantime.
The university has established enhanced cleaning protocols throughout campus and will require face masks in all university buildings and outdoor spaces when six feet of physical distance is difficult to maintain. The “Test, Trace and Treat” initiative continues, which includes free antibody testing for all employees and students, traditional contact tracing and a new exposure notification smartphone app for the university community.
All employees and students can also access COVID-19 testing for free through the university. Two types of tests will be provided: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests which produce results within 24 to 48 hours, and rapid antigen tests which give results in one to two hours.
During their Aug. 13 press conference, President Robbins and Reentry Task Force Director Dr. Richard Carmona said they were cautiously optimistic about the continuing average decline of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County and across Arizona. They hope the trend will continue, but Robbins said if case numbers begin to multiply within the university community, they will have no choice but to revert back to a fully online instructional system.
Robbins reported that out of 1,200 tests performed on students who live on and off campus, only one had a positive result.
While the state is still recovering from a high number of cases and hospitalizations over the last three months, Robbins said the university is monitoring public health conditions and will make adjustments to their reopening plans as necessary.
“This all depends on the public health conditions and whether students, faculty and staff follow good public health measures to minimize transmission of this virus,” Robbins said. “We have a plan, and we have confidence that our students faculty and staff will carry it out, but if we see noncompliance or if the public health conditions require it, we will shut this down” and return to fully online instruction.
But many university faculty, staff and students oppose Robbins’ plan and believe opening the campus during the COVID-19 pandemic will ensure widespread transmission, and risk severe illness and deaths for people who step onto the UA campus.
“While university leadership claims that it has adequately addressed the needs of its instructors, students, and staff during re-entry, that does not reflect reality,” said the Coalition for Academic Justice at UArizona in a press release. “There is a lack of clarity on practical procedures in case of an outbreak, alongside the push for re-entry to be driven by dates rather than data implies an indifference to the human costs of Fall re-entry, as the university prioritizes financial concerns instead.”
“The question now is not if, but when the campus will see an outbreak of COVID-19 that could very likely reverberate throughout the larger Tucson community.”
The Coalition for Academic Justice at UArizona was formed after President Robbins announced a furlough plan consisting of 5 to 20 percent pay reductions for all faculty and staff making over $40,000 annually beginning Aug. 10. The coalition is a group of graduate students, faculty and other university employees that have moved forward with unionization in an effort to force the university administration to live up to its “shared governance” principles.
