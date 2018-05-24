Jeremiah Pate refuses to be stopped, whether it’s while researching a cure for Parkinson’s disease, starting a business for mining satellites or climbing a mountain in Israel at sunrise with a group of the world’s best and brightest—and youngest—minds.
The 19-year-old University of Arizona biomedical engineering student was recently invited to the inaugural Forbes Under 30 Global Summit in Israel. He landed on Forbes’ radar as an up-and-coming entrepreneur by being selected as Arizona’s 2015 Future Innovator of the Year, winning top awards at the 2017 International Science and Engineering Fair and being invited as a guest to the Nobel Prize ceremonies.
“It was an amazing experience,” Pate said.
The Forbes Summit in Tel Aviv lasted from May 6 to 10, and gathered 750 young entrepreneurs from 35 countries across the planet.
“What struck me the most is that they pulled people from all different industries and fields,” Pate said. “There were engineers and business people, but also people involved in the arts. We were all unified that we were under 30 and very passionate about our fields.”
Pate’s company, Lunasonde, which he founded while a senior at BASIS Oro Valley, plans to make small satellites that can identify deposits of precious metals beneath the surface of the Earth. This would make mapping more precise, and therefore make mining those minerals more efficient and accurate, lessening the environmental damage produced by current practices.
He’s been on a quest for investors for his satellite business, and the Forbes Summit was the perfect place to network and test the waters.
“I had looking for investors in the back of my mind the whole time,” Pate said. “All-in-all it helped me build a network and find out that, yes, there is a market for this type of business.”
Pate was one of the youngest in attendance, which is a major achievement in its own right. But what excited him wasn’t what he’s already achieved at such a young age, but looking forward.
“It was really inspiring to see what someone just a few years older than I can be doing,” Pate said. “And knowing I can get there too.”
While Forbes has hosted Under 30 Summits in the past, this year’s was the first ever Under 30 Global Summit. It gathered roughly 200 young people each from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Africa, selected from Forbes’ 30 Under 30 lists around the planet.
The event also gathered speakers who run major corporations; are successful entrepreneurs and artists; and philanthropists.
Pate’s burgeoning career has already taken him to multiple countries and continents, but that being said, he’s still keeping Oro Valley and Tucson in his mind.
“I’m definitely going to keep my roots,” Pate said. “In fact, I’m hoping to build my company here."
