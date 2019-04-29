An untraceable threat has been reported against Mountain View High School Monday morning, according to the Marana Unified School District.
On Monday morning, Mountain View administration contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after a social media post containing a threat was brought to their attention. According to the district, the post states a shooting threat to Mountain View High School, and to not go to school and stay home.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department determined that the post is untraceable, and were unable to positively determine if the post is related to Mountain View High School in the Marana Unified School District.
According to the district, the post was generated from a third party App and then posted to various social media platforms. There are no additional indications of a threat against Mountain View High School.
Additional law enforcement presence will be on campus today as a precautionary measure.
According to a communication sent by Mountain View Principal Todd Garelick to families, there were no indications that the post was related to the school, and that there is no direct threat to the campus.
The school is operating under its regular schedule.
