October in Oro Valley is filled with fun, frights and festivities.
Oro Valley starts its Halloween events early and keeps them going strong all month long. We kick off the festivities with the Monster Mash at Steam Pump Ranch and the first night of Haunted Hayrides on Oct. 4 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road.
The Monster Mash is a wonderful Halloween-themed festival targeting tween and teenage young adults that love celebrating the month of spooks in a frightful way. The Monster Mash has activities for families and children as well, in the form of pumpkin decorating, a scary movie scavenger hunt, a photo booth, lots of fun games, witches brew, food trucks and jumping castles and the kick off of the best Haunted Hayride in the Tucson region.
The Haunted Hayrides run from 6 to 9 p.m. during the Monster Mash on Oct. 4 and then again on the Oct. 5, 11, 12 and 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. The ride will take participants through the state and share the scary stories from different haunted communities along the journey. We have tales of the Chupacabra, La Llorona, as well as hauntings at our very own University of Arizona’s Centennial Hall, along with many others. There will be food trucks and fun activities available to keep you entertained while you wait your turn on the hayride. Buy your tickets online at playOV.com or purchase them when you arrive. Tickets are $5 for ages 13-plus and $3 for children 12 and under. The rides provided before dark will be appropriate for younger children. After dark the stories get more frightening and geared towards teens and adult, but there will still be some wagon rides offered that are appropriate for younger children.
On Oct. 19, the Monster Mash Fun Run/Walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Pump Ranch, and is provided by On Your Left Fitness trioyl.com. This event includes a free Monster Dash for kids beginning at 5:30 p.m. and an adult fun run beginning at 6 p.m. Advanced registration is available online or you can sign up on race day beginning at 3 p.m.
On Oct. 25 beginning at 5 p.m., the town will host the very popular Halloween Spooktacular at the Oro Valley Community Center 10555 N. La Cañada Drive. This event is especially created for younger children and families and includes trick or treating, hayrides, food trucks, costumes, games, a DJ and lots of fun. This event is free to attend. Food items and alcohol are available for purchase.
We end the month with a fun event for the four legged members of your family. The Doggie Dash N Dawdle takes place Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane, and is a walk/run Halloween costume event for you and your pet. We include a fun dog festival, a one and two mile dash or dawdle event with fun souvenir give a ways and a medal. T-shirts are available for purchase during online registration or on race day for $15. Please go online to register at PlayOV.com.
Additional non-Halloween themed activities we have in October are:
On Oct. 5 at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, will host the Might Mujer Triathlon. This triathlon is an all-female sprint-distance race. It starts with a 400-meter swim in an outdoor pool. The course then takes athletes on a 14.6 mile bike route and the race finishes with a 5K run ending in James D. Kreigh Park. For more information visit mightymujertriathlon.com/
Oct. 12, we return to our large scale “Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch”, 10901 N. Oracle Road. In addition to the always amazing Heirloom Farmers Market, Second Saturdays include:
• Live music from 10:30 to noon provided by Carol Markstrom
• Petting Zoo and Pony Rides provided by TRAK (Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids) traktucson.org
• Historic, Western and Americana Artisan and Antique Fair & the Commerce Corral
• Heritage Garden demonstrations with Hands on Archaeology
• Tours provided by the Oro Valley Historical Society as well as a special exhibit in the Pusch House with displays and information about the Romero Family from the Romero Ruin site in Catalina State Parks
We end October with a party the night of Nov. 1 with a Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch. The Music begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature “Your Money’s Worth” performing hits from the ’60s and ’70s. There will be games in the grass, food trucks and Sanoita Vineyards Winery. Please check our website at orovalleyaz.gov to find out what fun activities we have happening all year long.
Lynanne Dellerman-Silverthorne is the Town of Oro Valley Recreation and Cultural Resources Manager.
