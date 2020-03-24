As adults, we're all familiar with the date of April 15. It's usually the deadline for filing your taxes every year. This year, though, there's been a change.
Due to closures and suspensions of events and businesses amid COVID-19 precautions, the U.S. Treasury and IRS have decided to extend the familiar date of April 15 all the way to July 15, regardless of whether you owe or not. You will, however, have to send in a payment extension in order to take advantage of this. You can find more answers regarding how to do this here.
This is especially helpful for those who may be facing financial strain due to being furloughed or sent home without pay for the foreseeable future. It also gives a fair amount of time for people to bounce back from schedules that have been totally derailed.
The IRS will continue to monitor the situation with coronavirus and will post any relative information or insights on a special page dedicated to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.
Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.
