Raw video of mountain lion in Saddlebrooke area Saturday. @azgfdTucson in area today posting signs, distributing brochures and interviewing residents. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7 if seen again, haze out of the area if possible safely. Video, photo Tweeted before, by Leroy Johnson pic.twitter.com/bxSJTgZ09J— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) December 17, 2018
The Arizona Game & Fish Department shared a video of a mountain lion seen climbing a fence in a Saddlebrooke neighborhood. The sighting happened on Saturday, Dec. 16, prompting AZGFD to interview residents about the animal and distribute informative brochures.
According to AZGFD, if you see a mountain lion:
- Do not approach a mountain lion. Most wild animals will try to avoid a human confrontation. Give them a way to safely escape.
- Do not run from a mountain lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion’s instinct to chase. Stand and face the animal. Make eye contact.
- Appear larger: raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you may be a danger to it.
- Slowly back away from the area.
To report a mountain lion sighting or encounter, please call the nearest Arizona Game and Fish Department regional office during weekday business hours. During non-business hours, call the Arizona Game and Fish Department radio dispatcher at (623) 236-7201.
