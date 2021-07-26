Several roads remain closed in Pima County as of 2 p.m. Monday.
- Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road
- Aldon Road North of Bopp Road
- Snyder Hill Road from Sandario Road to Desert Sunrise Trail
- Wentworth Road N. of Speedway Bl.
- Wentworth Road South of Cape Horn Dr.
- Wentworth Road South of I-10 to Sahuarita Road
- San Joaquin Road South of Bopp Road
- San Joaquin Road North of Old Ajo Highway
- Old Ajo Highway West of San Joaquin Road
- Tanque Verde Loop Road North of Speedway at the Tanque Verde Creek
- Tanque Verde Loop Road South of Linden at the Tanque Verde Creek
- Snyder Road East of Scenic Mountain Dr. at Ventana Wash
- Andrada Road West of Calle Rinconado
- Andrada Road East of Wentworth
- Calle Rinconado South of Andrada to Calle Agassiz
- Calle Rinconado South of Andrada Road to Sahuarita Road
- Avra Valley Road West of Brawley Wash
- Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash
- Limberlost Road West of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash
- Ft. Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash
- Sandario Road North of Snyder Hill Road
- Sandario Road at the Black Wash (about 1201 S. Sandario Road)
- Sandario Road South of Desert Oasis Tr.
- North Bald Eagle Between West Cheetah St to North Camino de Oeste
- Manville Road West of Avra Road
- Manville Road East of Reservation Road
- Trico Road South of Hardin Road
- Trico Marana Road west of Marana Town Limits
- Trico Road South of Santa Cruz River Bridge
- Mission Road South of Drexel
- Old Spanish Trail south of Jeremi Wash to Rincon Creek wash
- Camino Loma Alta North of Rincon Creek Ranch Road to Rincon Creek
- Overton Road East of La Cholla and West Verch Way
- Wilmot Road South of Andrada Road to Wilmot
- Wilmot Road N of Sahuarita Road to Andrada
- Sahuarita Road West of Houghton to Wilmot
- Sahuarita Road East of Houghton to Davidson
- Wilmot North of Sahuarita Road to Andrada
- Alvernon Way South of Sahuarita to Dawson Road
- Dawson Road E of Santa Rita Road
- Club Road North of Dawson Road to El Toro
- Houghton Road North of Sahuarita to Andrada
- Snyder Hill Road at end of Pavement
- Old Nogales Highway south of Summit to Lumber St.
- Old Spanish Trail North of Valencia to Escalante Road
- Drexel Road West of Rosemont Ave
