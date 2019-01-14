Drivers heading down West Ina Road this morning may have noticed construction crews between West Omar Drive and North La Cholla Boulevard, and should expect delays in the area through April.
That’s coming from the Pima County Department of Transportation, which recently issued a press release regarding the roadwork. The department, alongside contractor Falcone Brothers & Associates, is reconstructing turnouts along Ina Road.
According to the county, work will consist of reconstructing driveways along the north side of Ina Road, beginning just east of La Cholla Boulevard. Effected driveways will be closed intermittently during the work, though business will remain open and accessible along La Cholla. Closures will be for 7-10 days per driveway.
Expect reduced speed limits and lane restrictions for westbound traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.