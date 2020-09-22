On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Carondelet Health Network announced a new visitation policy which now allows one designated visitor to accompany inpatients during their hospital stay, in conjunction with Arizona’s lowering COVID numbers.
Carondelet, which includes St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s hospitals in Tucson, now allows visitors for inpatients to enter the hospital during a designated timeframe every day specific to each hospital site. All visitors will be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms prior to entering the hospital, and are required to wear visitor identification, a facemask, and sanitize their hands. The policy excludes visitors for COVID-suspected or -positive patients, behavioral health inpatients. Minors or children will not be allowed, either.
“We understand how important it is for patients and their loved ones to feel supported during their time of need, we want to do everything we can to make that as safe as possible,” said St. Mary’s chief nursing officer Lynn Watson in a press release.
Carondelet’s other COVID restrictions remain in place, allowing one designated visitor at all times of day for childbirth or end-of-life patients, one visitor for bedded patients in the emergency room, one visitor for elective procedures if patient is under 18 years of age or over 65 years of age, and two visitors for newborns in the newborn intensive care unit.
