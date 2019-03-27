In keeping with its ever-expanding festivities, the Taste of Oro Valley food and community festival is moving to Steam Pump Ranch for its fourth year. The festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Oro Valley, is a celebration of the food, music and culture of Oro Valley.
Last year’s event hosted some 600 attendees, up from 400 in 2017.
“It seems like every year we get more and more attendees,” said Stacey Fox, assistant district governor for Rotary. “This year we’ve moved just to handle the size.”
Fox said the majority of the event’s changes for this year stem from listening to audience feedback on the festivities and food. Namely, people want more of everything.
Participating local restaurants include Rosati’s Authentic Chicago Pizza, It’s Greek to Me, Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, Sauce Pizza and Wine, The Keg Steakhouse, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant and many more.
Not only do patrons get to sample the wide variety of local food available in Oro Valley, at the end of the night, they also get to judge and rank the best foods at the event.
“I think both the attendees and the restaurants get excited about the voting,” Fox said. “This allows all the restaurants to come out, and have it be a kind of competition, then go back and hang the plaques on their walls.”
Another change this year will be the lack of local breweries attending. Whereas the event previous hosted booths from the likes of Thunder Canyon Brewery, logistics, such as pricing and long lines, dictate the event’s alcohol be served in-house.
“Simply put, we don’t want to be nickel-and-diming people to death,” Fox said. “And people don’t want to wait for their drinks.”
Proceeds from the event go to the Oro Valley Rotary Foundation, which supports local and worldwide charities such as: Polio Eradication Worldwide, Project Graduation, Impact of Southern Arizona and community scholarships.
“This is our major fundraiser of the year,” Fox said. “This brings the community together, but it also expands beyond Oro Valley. Every penny of this goes to change lives.”
Continuing the theme from last year, 2019’s festival will serve as a mini Las Vegas in Oro Valley. This includes gambling tables, a silent auction and live music provided by the Five Way Street band.
“I’m just excited to see how much it’s been growing. People get to try all these different restaurants from around town,” Fox said. “I think people tend to get in their comfort zone of what they like and won’t try other things. So we want people to come out and try every single thing. We want people to be able to vote, but we also want them to try out all the different restaurants and see all the great food we have in Oro Valley.”
A Taste of Oro Valley takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. $50. For more information, visit tasteoforovalley.com.
