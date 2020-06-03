• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona had topped 20,000 as of Monday, June 1, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 2,382 of the state’s 20,123 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 917 people statewide, including 185 in Pima County, according to the report. In Maricopa County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 9,937.
• Nationwide, more than 1.79 million people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which had killed an estimated 104,450 people as of Monday, June 1, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.
• A protest against police violence turned violent in downtown Tucson on Friday night, when rioters smashed windows, painted graffiti and others went wild in downtown Tucson. The protest was one of many across the country following the killing of George Floyd, who died in police custody after a Minneapolis Police Officer kneeled on his neck as the black man gasped for air and said he couldn’t breathe. Following Friday’s riot, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus asked the public to not attend a Saturday protest. A few hundred people still turned out on Saturday night for a protest march that went smoothly until protestors attempted to march back downtown and clashed with police.
Following similar rioting in the Phoenix area over the weekend, Gov. Doug Ducey declared a nightly curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew will continue through June 8 unless extended. During the curfew, members of the public are prohibited from “using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place, including for the purpose of travel,” according to the Tucson Police Department. There are many exceptions, including police, firefighters, emergency responders, medical personnel, National Guard and members of the media. People are allowed to travel to and from work, make deliveries, get food, care for a family member, friend or animal, patronize a private business, seek medical care or flee a dangerous situation.
• There’s a big partisan divide on whether the state is reopening too quickly, but most Arizonans are ready to get out of their houses, according to a poll out last week. Roughly 41 percent of voters surveyed by political consulting firm HighGround say the state is moving “too fast” to reopen and get back to business. But roughly 39 percent say the reopening pace is “just about right.” Another 19 percent say they don’t know. Despite that split, the poll found most Arizonans are ready to resume at least some of their normal activities. Three-fourths of those surveyed say they are at least probably ready to get back to hosting friends and family, 74 percent say they are probably ready to gather in groups of 10 or fewer, about two-thirds are probably ready to go shopping and nearly 60 percent are probably ready to go back to restaurants.
• The Tucson City Council approved a strategic plan this week to distribute $95.7 million from the federal CARES Act. Among the provisions, according to a city press release, the plan includes $22 million in community aid including forgivable grants for small business and nonprofits, rental and utility assistance, funds for distance learning and wifi access, domestic violence prevention, childcare and food delivery for seniors; $38 million in funding for the continuity of city operations and services, including meeting the payroll needs of our first responders; and $33 million in reserves for Mayor and Council to assess future needs and allocate funds.
• The Arizona Attorney General’s Office dismissed a complaint against the Pima County Board of Supervisors over regulations for restaurants on a legal technicality. The complaint had been filed by Sen. Vince Leach and Reps. Mark Finchem and Bret Roberts after supervisors voted 3-2 to create new rules related to the “best practices” strategy developed by the county’s Back To Business Task Force. But the Board of Supervisors later voted 3-2 to revise the rules, repealing the original proclamation that was the basis of the complaint. That rendered the complaint moot, according to the AG’s Office. Some of the most significant revisions include removal of the $500 civil penalty, allowing bartop seating as long as six-foot distancing requirements are met and nixing 50 percent occupancy guidelines if physical distancing allows for higher occupancy. The GOP lawmakers told the Green Valley News that they will file a new complaint regarding the revised regulations.
• Tucson City Court will begin hearing more cases on Monday, June 1. The court has been closed since March except to hear a limited number of cases. As the court reopens, all staff and visitors will be required to wear a face mask, maintain social distance to the extent possible, and undergo a temperature check. Anyone who has a fever of more than 100.4 or above having their hearing rescheduled. Access to the courtrooms will be restricted to court staff, defendants, parties, witnesses, victims, treatment providers, ADA assistants and attorneys who wear masks or face coverings. The public should arrive a half-hour before their scheduled hearing time to navigate the new restrictions.
Additional reporting from Kathleen B. Kunz, Austin Counts, Jeff Gardner, Jim Nintzel and Tara Foulkrod.
