Just in case you missed anything, here's the news we covered today. Clink on each link to read more.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona had topped 4,000 as of Thursday, April 16, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 760 of the state’s 4,234 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 160 people statewide, including 37 in Pima County, according to the report.
Arizona hospitals are facing “dire financial consequences” and furloughing staff, as cutbacks meant to prepare for COVID-19 cases have instead cost them as much as $575 million a month, about 30-40% of normal revenues statewide.
A lot of businesses are struggling with the closures for COVID-19 precautions. But, that didn't stop one business from opening after months of planning and construction. The brand new Jack in the Box in Marana opened this week to throngs of hungry visitors. Marana Chamber of Commerce posted the announcement on Facebook saying, "Good news. The new Marana Jack in the Box is open. Come drive thru."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.