Summer time in the Old Pueblo can be an adventure! Our intriguing desert creatures come to life but also can pose a threat to those unsuspecting hikers, gardeners and back yard dwellers. Rattlesnakes are an Arizona mascot and residents should take proper precaution in order to happily co-exist with this southern Arizona staple.
Rattlesnakes are generally not aggressive and bite only as a last resort if threatened or deliberately provoked. Water and food sources will attract them to your home. (pools, fountains, bird baths, bird feeders, dog bowls, bird seed). If you find a snake on your property and would like it removed, call 911 and Golder Ranch Fire District will be dispatched to your home to remove and re-locate the snake.
Preventative measures to avoid a snake bite: Wear proper footwear when hiking or walking outside; do not step or put your hands where you cannot see; do not handle a dead snake. The carcass can still bite and inject venom by reflex; teach children to leave snakes alone and be careful when stepping out of your front door, snakes like to lie against the side of the house. Check before you step.
If bitten by a snake, call 911, stay calm, remove anything which my constrict swelling like watches or rings and immobilize the area.
Another summer time staple is swimming! In a climate that has stifling heat and plenty of sunshine, pool time activities are a must in order to keep cool. While pools are a source of great memories and lots of fun, there is a great need for supervision while children and others are in the water to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable time and stays safe.
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children between one and four years old. Golder Ranch Fire District reminds the public that there is no replacement for adult supervision. GRFD challenges every resident to adopt the ABCs of water safety as their own personal water safety guidelines.
A= Adult supervision—this is someone who is over 18, is not distracted with food, beverage, electronic devices, or swimming and is dedicated to keeping those in the water safe.
B= Barriers around pools—a barrier is a self-closing and latching gate that allows sight into the pool area at all times.
C= CPR classes—for adults and swim classes for kids and Coast Guard approved life vests- GRFD offers CPR and first aid classes the first Saturday of every month, call 825-9001 for more information.
When it is time for everyone to get out of the pool, secure the pool area by ensuring that pool gates are closed, and that all swimmers are accounted for and out of the pool area.
A drowning can happen to anyone at any time but the only way to ensure that everyone has a safe experience in the water is to supervise children around and in the water. Here’s to a safe swim season!
Speaking of water, every summer Tucsonans look forward to the refreshing monsoon rains. While they are a welcome change in weather to many, they pose a serious threat to life and property because of their severity and sudden onset. Golder Ranch Fire District suggests the following to keep you and your family safe during monsoon storms.
• To anticipate for possible road closures, look into alternative ways to get to and from your home to frequently visited places.
• Follow weather advisories and check weather reports frequently during the day to prepare for possible storms.
• Stay indoors during a thunderstorm, the safest place for you to be when there is lightning is in your home.
• If you are driving during a storm, reduce your speed and increase your following distance.
• Never enter a flooded wash.
• Call 9-1-1 if you are stranded in a flooded wash or if you see someone stranded in a flooded wash or road.
While monsoon rains can pose a threat to commuters the heat alone can pose a threat to our most precious passengers. When the temperature outside is rising over 100 degrees; the temperature inside vehicles will be scorching. Golder Ranch Fire District reminds the public never to leave a child unattended in the car.
Parents or caregivers may mistakenly think that they can leave a child in a car for a “quick” errand. Heat is considerably more dangerous to children than it is to adults. When left in a hot vehicle, a child’s core body temperature can increase three to five times faster than an adult’s. Parents and caregivers should be especially careful if they are dropping off children at a day care or other location that is not part of the normal routine. All too often, parents “forget” about their precious cargo in the car, and the results are often devastating.
Place an unmistakable visual reminder where you’ll be sure to see it before you leave your vehicle. This could be a diaper bag or child’s backpack right next to your briefcase or lunch bag. Use this visual reminder as your cue to take your child with you when you exit the car.
If anyone should see a child left in a vehicle, call 911 immediately.
Summer can be an exciting time in our beautiful community! Take the proper precautions and it can also be one of the safest times!
Anne-Marie Braswell is the Golder Ranch Fire District Community Relations Manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.