Jut in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 15,608 as of Friday, May 22, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,974 confirmed cases.

The YMCA in northwest Tucson reopened its doors to the community on Wednesday with added safety precautions and limited hours to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They plan to open their other locations using a similar strategy in the coming weeks.

Good news, book lovers, the Pima County Public Library is switching to an auto-renew system this summer that will automatically renew your checkout instead of instituting a late fee. The new program begins July 1.
 
An infusion of $50,000 is on its way to MHC Healthcare, the organization announced Thursday. The funding comes from Direct Relief, a humanitarian medical aid organization, in partnership with the National Association of Community Health Centers.
 
On the heels of a pair of impressive performances this week, the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley is hosting another two drive-in concerts next Wednesday and Thursday.
 
The arts and crafts community around Cathey’s Sewing & Vacuum stores have kept busy during quarantine by sewing tens of thousands of masks for local hospitals, first responders and law enforcement.

If you have Medicare and want to be tested for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Trump administration has good news. Medicare covers tests with no out-of-pocket costs.

