Jut in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 15,608 as of Friday, May 22, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,974 confirmed cases.
The YMCA in northwest Tucson reopened its doors to the community on Wednesday with added safety precautions and limited hours to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They plan to open their other locations using a similar strategy in the coming weeks.
If you have Medicare and want to be tested for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Trump administration has good news. Medicare covers tests with no out-of-pocket costs.
