An infusion of $50,000 is on its way to MHC Healthcare, the organization announced Thursday. The funding comes from Direct Relief, a humanitarian medical aid organization, in partnership with the National Association of Community Health Centers.
MHC was one of 518 federally qualified health centers to receive funding from Direct Relief’s $25 million COVID-19 Fund for Community Health.
“We are grateful for this critical and immediate support as community health centers work hard to keep communities safe during an unprecedented pandemic,” said National Association of Community Health Center President and CEO Tom Van Coverden, in the announcement of the funding. “We are also deeply appreciative of our longstanding partnership with Direct RElief in these uncertain times and their efforts to ensure that health centers confronting multiple challenges in underserved communities have the resources when and where they need them.”
MHC Healthcare operates 16 locations across Pima County, Marana, Catalina, Picture Rocks and the Tucson Metro Area. The company will use the funding to help purchase personal protective equipment for its staff.
