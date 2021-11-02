Care Fund will hold an online auction to help shore up its Mortgage and Rent Assistance Program.
The program provides mortgage and rent support to Arizona families facing financial hardship because of their child’s extended illness or injury.
Event Details:
- Tuesday, Nov. 2 - 10 a.m. - Auction opens
- Tuesday, Nov. 9 - 6 p.m. - Join Care Fund via live stream for the Virtual Desert Corral video ensemble of Care Fund Board and family members who tell their unique and inspiring stories
- Wednesday, Nov. 10 - 10 a.m. - Auction bidding closes
Local mortgage company Homeowners Financial Group will offer a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $150,000 on any event revenue.
Learn more about the event at aesaz.co/ELP/CAREFUND21/EventInfo
