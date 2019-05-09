The Town of Oro Valley recently announced that a series of crack sealing and surface treatments will soon take place across the region.
Several town facilities and multi-use paths will undergo treatment in the next two weeks. The following sites will be affected:
- James D. Kriegh Park / Oro Valley Aquatic Center parking lots (east and west)
- Tangerine multi-use path (From La Cañada Drive to Oracle Road)
- Lambert Lane multi-use path (West of La Cañada Drive)
- 680 Calle Concordia (Oro Valley Public Works and Parks and Recreation building)
If drivers or pedestrians see parking lot or pathway closure signs in these areas, avoid using the specified parking lot or pathway as the crack sealing and surface treatment materials can be hot and dangerous.
The Town of Oro Valley released the following schedule:
James D. Kriegh Park east parking lot
- Crack sealing: Thursday, May 9 and Friday May 10
- Surface treatment: Tuesday, May 14 (24-hour closure)
- Striping: Sunday, May 19 (completed by noon)
The James D. Kriegh Park parking lots will be scheduled so that access to one of the parking lots will be available during the crack sealing process May 9 and 10.
James D. Kriegh Park west parking lot
- Crack sealing: Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10
- Surface treatment: Saturday, May 18 (24-hour closure)
- Striping: Sunday, May 19 (completed by noon)
Tangerine multi-use pathway: First Avenue to Oracle Road
- Crack sealing: Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10
- Surface treatment: Wednesday, May 15 (24-hour closure)
- Striping: Monday, May 20 (completed by noon)
Tangerine multi-use pathway: Monterra Vista Drive to First Avenue
- Crack sealing: Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10
- Surface treatment: Thursday, May 16 (24-hour closure)
- Striping: Monday, May 20 (completed by noon)
Tangerine multi-use pathway: La Cañada Drive to Monterra Vista Drive
- Crack sealing: Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10
- Surface treatment: Friday, May 17 (24-hour closure)
- Striping: Monday, May 20 (completed by noon)
Lambert Lane multi-use pathway
- No crack sealing needed
- Surface treatment: Tuesday, May 14, 24-hour closure
- Striping: Wednesday, May 15, completed by noon
680 Calle Concordia parking lot
- Crack sealing: Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10
- Surface treatment: Saturday, May 18, 24-hour closure
- Striping: Sunday, May 19, completed by noon
Naranja Park
To assist with dust abatement, a contractor will be chip sealing a section of dirt road in Naranja Park on Thursday, May 9. This will not affect access to the multi-use fields, dog parks or archery range.
