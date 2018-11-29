PACC’s Party with the Pets this Sunday
In 2014, Pima County voters approved Proposition 415 to upgrade Pima Animal Care Center’s facility. On Sunday, Dec. 2, officials will unveil the improvements those tax dollars made possible at a community-wide completion celebration, Party with the Pets, featuring entertainment for all ages, music, food trucks, tours of PACC’s new facility, a dedication ceremony, pet adoptions and an opportunity to learn more about shelter programs and services.
The free, family-friendly event will take place at Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more completion celebration details, visit pima.gov/animalcare.
