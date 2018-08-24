Ed Stolmaker, the longtime Marana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, will step down from his position on Dec. 31. Stolmaker has run the Chamber since 2003.
“It has been my pleasure to serve the business interests in Marana and the surrounding region,” Stolmaker said. “The Chamber is fortunate to have great members and I have been lucky to work with a dedicated and supportive staff.”
Marana Mayor Ed Honea thanked and applauded Stolmaker for his work with the Chamber of Commerce.
“The Town owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to Ed and the Chamber,” Honea said. “He has been an outstanding leader for the Chamber and friend of the Town and its businesses.”
The directors of the Chamber are conducting a search for a new President and CEO. Applications are due at the Marana Chamber website by Oct. 1.
