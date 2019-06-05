In anticipation of the Pima County Board of Supervisors' final budget adoption next Tuesday, June 18, the county's Department of Transportation has released a list of roads it intends to repair in the next fiscal year.
The department has $26 million to work with: $15 million from the county's share of Arizona's Highway User Revenue Funds, $6 million from remaining road bonds and $5 million from the general fund.
The Pima County Transportation Advisory Committee, which recommends transportation improvements to the supervisors, would like to see the $15 million "prioritize the local, arterial and collector road repairs," according to a county press release. The $6 million would go toward major roads and collector streets and the $5 million is for regional recreational roads that impact tourism, such as Kinney Road which leads to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
In a memo to the supervisors, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said this amount of road funding was a result of growth in HURF and Vehicle License Taxes, a reduction in debt service and cost savings in the transportation department's operations.
At yesterday's Board of Supervisors meeting, District 1 Supervisor Ally Miller said she was pleased with the $26 million.
"Is it enough? It never will be. This is going to be an ongoing problem and we'll be facing it every year," she told her fellow board members. "As we all know it's going to be an ongoing challenge, and this board will need to collaborate to find this money, even more money, to fix the roads as we move forward."
The Transportation Advisory Committee specifically recommended that the $15 million be allocated in equal amounts to each of the county's five districts. The supervisors could decide to go against that and put more money into certain districts than others.
Supervisor Steve Christy asked Miller at the meeting if she agreed with the committee's recommendation, to which she said "I'd like it all in District 1 ... If people feel very strongly that it should be evenly split and that's the way the board decides, I can live with that. As I said I'd rather not have that, but we have to make sure we accommodate everyone and treat everyone fairly."
Check out the list to see if any of your nearby streets could get fixed next year!
