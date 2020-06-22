As the pandemic continues to cancel many summer events, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson is moving online to host their first ever virtual Youth of the Year celebration. The festivities will showcase the 2020 “Mark Irvin City of Tucson'' award winner and 10 other remarkable teen club members. In addition to the broadcast, small viewing parties with the honorees will be hosted in their respective BGC clubhouses.
According to BGCT CEO Debbie Wagner, hundreds of people normally attend this Steak & Burger Dinner event every year in support of the honorees.
“We’ve been doing it for many years, and it’s really our most mission-focused event that we do at Boys and Girls Club to celebrate our young people,” Wagner said. “It’s highlighting the youth that have really persevered to have success in school, in the community.”
Limited groups of family and club members are able to join the honorees to watch the airing at their clubhouse location and sit down for the traditional steak and burger meals, which will be catered by the Flores family’s Charro Steak and Del Rey restaurant. Afterwards, the honorees will receive laptops from Comcast and scholarships funded by various donors. University of Arizona basketball coaches Sean Miller and Adia Barnes will also make an appearance in the show to congratulate them.
“It’s really exciting and we are really trying to replicate the best we can,” Wagner said.
The top honoree this year is Jasimiair Roebuck from the Steve Daru Clubhouse, and a recent graduate of Tucson High School. Roebuck has participated in BGC activities since she was 7- or 8-years-old, and she says this award will be her biggest accomplishment.
“Last year when I ran for Youth of the Year, I was runner-up and I was determined that the next year I would be the actual Youth of the Year,” Roebuck said. “I had to put a lot of time and hours in typing my essays, getting my transcripts and letters of recommendations. It was a lot, but for me when you put in hard work that is my greatest achievement.”
Roebuck said she looks forward to celebrating the event at the club that nominated her and with people who had helped her along the way.
“I definitely enjoyed the staff for sure, they always made me feel welcome and always supportive of my decisions with the things I wanted to do,” she said.
Roeback is planning to attend the University of Arizona and major in criminal justice studies in the fall. She considered pursuing a career in law enforcement, but said she might redirect herself towards law school.
“I don’t know what I want to do yet, but I want to make a difference in the world,” Roebuck said. “Hopefully in five or six years, I will graduate from the U of A and maybe start on my masters. I want to build a family and a home. I want to help out in my community... make a change in my community.”
Roebuck says her self-drive and passion came from the grandmother who raised her.
“The reason why I decided to go forward and pursue a higher education is not only because I got all these scholarships,” she said. “I did it because I had a purpose, and my purpose was to be successful to make a difference and also to make my grandma proud.”
The youth of the year award recipients are chosen by their grades, letters of recommendation, essays and public speeches in front of local and then regional judges.
“They really go through a lot to become a Youth of the Year,” Wagner said. “Some of them come from backgrounds where they really had to overcome a lot personally or family situations or environmental situations. So we think it’s really important that these special individuals are recognized and encouraged.”
Wagner said she is very appreciative and humbled by the generosity given to be able to make the event happen this year, especially during the pandemic.
“It's a team effort, we’re really grateful for the community supporting us and to be able to recognize the kids in a really special way,” Wagner said. “It’s going to mean so much to them and their families, and be really inspiring to them. Some of them are graduating this year — not only from Boys and Girls club but also high school, so this is going to be like their last big hurrah.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson’s Youth of the Year Celebration is broadcasting on KVOA News 4 and COZI-TV on June 28 at 4 p.m. For more information, visit bgctucson.org/programs/youth-of-the-year/
