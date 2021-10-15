Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse will be collecting supplies for domestic abuse survivors at October events in Pima County.
Donations will be collected from 8 am. to 6 p.m., Oct. 16, at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 29, at the Oro Valley Walmart, 2150 E Tangerine Road.
A virtual Stuff the Bus is also available during October for those who prefer to maintain social distancing but want to support domestic abuse survivors.
Most-needed items include:
- Towels
- Natural Hair Care Products (leave-in conditioner, hair oil)
- Toiletries
- Shampoo & Conditioner
- Toothbrushes & Toothpaste
- Soap & Body Wash
- Deodorant
- Activity Books for Teens
- Reusable Water Bottles
- Baby Wipes
- Diapers (newborn - 6T)
Emerge cannot accept used items. A complete wish list can be found at emergecenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.