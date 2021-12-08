A 33-year-old man was arrested on Dec. 2 in connection to two 14-year-old Oro Valley teens who went missing from Canyon Del Oro High School on Nov. 22.
Isabelle “Izzy” Kring and Jade Inniss have returned to Oro Valley after Oro Valley Police Department picked them up from Moss Worthington’s apartment on Wednesday, Dec. 1. According to an OVPD press release, the girls are safe and Worthington is being held in Pima County Jail.
Worthington has been charged with two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, 11 counts of sexual conduct with a minor, and two counts of custodial interference.
OVPD said there are no additional threats to the community.
After the girls’ disappearance, the families searched CDO High School and neighboring areas, asking for security camera footage. This case did not qualify for an Amber Alert because there were no descriptions of a vehicle associated with their disappearance. People who participated in the searches found Kring’s smashed cellphone on Sunday in a parking lot trash can behind CDO. Police took this into evidence. OVPD Sgt. Amy Graham said the girls were labeled as runaways rather than missing, so they didn’t organize large-scale searches. OVPD continued to monitor phone activity while the girls’ locations were unknown.
Community tips said the girls may have been picked up by an unidentified male from CDO High School, but those rumors were unsubstantiated. OVPD, Tucson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and a private investigator with the nonprofit Anti-Predator Project were assisting the families.
After the OVPD Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) followed up on multiple leads in connection with the two girls disappearance, they found evidence one of the girls had contact with Worthington on social media.
OVPD established probable cause on Dec. 1 that Kring and Innis were with Worthington, allowing them to apply for a search warrant for Worthington’s apartment.
Both families said they would appreciate some privacy as the investigation and prosecution continues.
“The family is beyond grateful and thankful to law enforcement as well as thousands of people who cared enough to pray, volunteer, get the word out, and send in leads,” Kring’s aunt Yvonne Daugherty said.
