Sometimes, it just takes a few retirees to get the ball rolling on a community benefit project.
That’s just the case in Dove Mountain, where a group of women have come together to host a fundraising concert to benefit low income students in the Marana Unified School District.
At the helm is Dot Santy, who gathered five of her friends after finding out one of the singers in the Marana High choir was facing homelessness, and decided she needed to help.
Santy went to the district and met with the director of student services, Cindy Ruich, to find out how she and the others could help. There, she learned about the Success of Students Fund (or SOS). The fund, established in 2015, provides funds to any student in need to pay for such items as school supplies, class or sport fees, shoes or “anything else a kid might need to be successful,” Ruich said.
“If it’s a student in need, then we want to provide that support,” she said.
Santy and her group learned about the SOS fund and found a destination for their fundraising, but they were also troubled by some information Ruich shared with them.
“I was shocked by the statistics,” said Loretta Jankowski, one of the Dove Mountain volunteers. “Here I am, living on a golf course, life is grand, and you’re telling me that 47 percent of students in the Marana Unified School District are on free or reduced fee meal plans? I think it’s just time to help out those that are less fortunate in our community.”
Jankowski and the rest of the group had an idea and a group to support, and so the work began. It wasn’t long before they approached The Highlands, which agreed to sponsor the event and provide a venue.
Playing at the concert is Canadian composer and pianist Eric Genuis, accompanied by a cellist, violinist and vocalist.
The group is now searching for local businesses to act as corporate sponsors for the upcoming event, held Nov. 14. Jankowski said business can contribute as little as $125, though they’re looking for larger donations as well. So far, the group has managed to collect roughly $17,000 of its $30,000 goal.
With the donations, Ruich said the SOS Fund will provide more funding to its students (aid is currently capped to roughly $75).
Regardless of the size of the donation, Ruich said she’s thrilled to have the support of the community.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “I have never had so much opportunity to get funding for this fund...Just having the opportunity to have people involved that are willing to go the lengths these women have to help—it just makes your heart feel good.”
The concert kicks off Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Highlands and Dove Mountain (4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd.) at 7 p.m. in the ballroom. Tickets are $30 each, and can be purchased online at thehighlands.showare.com or at The Highlands clubhouse main desk. Separate dinner reservations can be made at The Highlands Bar & Grille, which will offer a special buffet that evening and small bites menu.
Those unable to attend can send donations made to Doty Santy c/o SOS Fund, 13197 N. Silver Cholla Place, Marana, Arizona 85658. For more information about the benefit concert, contact Santy at dotsanty@gmai.com or 275-0349. The leadership team is comprised of Santy, with Jankowski, Debbie Hamernick, Claudia Holzemer, Patricia Kaltenberger and Cynthia Ruich.
