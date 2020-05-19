Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 14,566, with the death toll now topping 700 as of Tuesday, May 19, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,888 confirmed cases.
Downtown Tucson Partnership’s Clean and Safe Team are COVID-19-free after undergoing tests provided by El Rio Health, the organization announced Tuesday. All 23 members of the group were tested last Thursday.
Oro Valley’s Community and Economic Development Department is moving to a paper free world this month. The town announced the move Monday, partially as a reaction to the town’s COVID-19 procedures. The new process is in effect for all department functions, including permitting, inspections and planning.
Oro Valley will not host any summer camp programming this year, the town announced last week in a Youtube video from parks and recreation director Kristy Diaz-Trahan. In the May 15 video, Diaz-Trahan said planning for summer camp has always been her favorite activity of the year because it means planning new adventures, introducing kids to sports, arts and crafts and other fun activities—and it breaks her heart to not take part in that this summer.
If you have a child at home who is waiting to break out of isolation and have a little fun this summer, look no further than the Tucson Museum of Art’s art camp—registration for which is now open.
Following last week’s sold-out performance by The Tributaries, the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley is expanding this week’s drive-in concert to two shows. This Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21, the music hall will host FLG Frank Lopez Group - A Tribute to Santana.
From nonprofit newsroom Propublica: You don't need invasive technology for successful COVID-19 contact tracing. Here's how it works.
