Oro Valley can apply for a vacant position on one of the town’s various boards or commissions.
All meet at town hall, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive.
Open positions include one spot on the Board of Adjustment, which serve a two-year term. The board meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m.
The Historic Preservation Commission has one open position that serves a three-year term. The commission meets the first Monday of every month at 5 p.m.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has one open position that serves a two-year term. The board meets at least four times per year at 6 p.m. at town hall.
The Planning and Zoning Commission has three open positions that serve a two-year term. The commission meets on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m.
The Water Utility Commission has one open position that serves a three-year term. The commission meets on the second Monday of every month at 5 p.m.
For more information, including member requirements, visit the Town’s Board and Commissions page on www.orovalleyaz.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.