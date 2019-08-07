Stacey Lemos, the Town of Oro Valley’s Chief Financial Officer and Administrative Services Director, submitted a letter of resignation last Tuesday, July 30. Her last day of work for the town will be Friday, Aug. 23.
After serving Oro Valley for the past 14 years, Lemos will move on to a new role at the University of Arizona’s Financial Services Office as their Assistant Vice President of Financial Services and Comptroller.
“It was a great opportunity that crossed my path,” Lemos told Tucson Local Media last week. “I was aware of some of the changes that have been going on in the financial services department at the U of A and I’ve always had a goal of potentially someday working in higher education as a new way to expand my career path and my professional goals and also to be able to go back and work for my alma mater.”
As the town’s CFO, Lemos manages the preparation of the annual budget, all accounting, investment and debt management functions of the town and provides management oversight on the Information Technology and Human Resources departments.
Her new job will cover many of the same responsibilities. Lemos said she’ll help oversee financial reporting and accounting and tax compliance of the university.
Lemos’ career in local government spans 28 years. Prior to joining the Oro Valley town government in 2005, she served as the Finance Director for the City of Willcox, the Finance Director and Interim Town Manager for the Town of Sahuarita and the Deputy Finance Director for the City of Tucson.
Before all that, she grew up right here in northwest Tucson. She graduated from Canyon Del Oro High School and received a bachelor’s in accounting and finance from the UA. Lemos is also a Certified Public Accountant.
The town will post the CFO position soon and conduct an internal and external search for her replacement, according to Joe Lunne, the town’s public information officer. In the meantime, the town is working on hiring an experienced interim CFO.
Lemos said the town will receive qualified applicants, conduct the interview process and hopefully choose her temporary replacement before she leaves in two weeks, so that there can be a seamless transition in her department.
“I congratulate Stacey, it’s an incredible opportunity for her with the University of Arizona,” said Mayor Joe Winfield. "It’s a credit to the town in terms of preparing executive staff for other opportunities.”
Winfield said that while he’s sorry to see her leave, he’s always happy to see people advance and take the next step in their career path.
“I grew up here and I went to high school here and I just have a real connection to the town and I will miss everybody here and the wonderful residents and citizens that I’ve had the joy of being in contact with and working with,” Lemos said. “It’s been a highlight of my life and a highlight of my career to work here.”
