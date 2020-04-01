If you weren't able to keep track of the day's news, here's what we covered:
COVID-19 has killed 29 people in Arizona as cases reach 1,413. Pima County has 217 cases as of Wednesday morning, and 15 deaths.
In an effort to keep some extra money is people's pockets, the Town of Marana has suspended certain fees. The town also tied its local emergency to Gov. Ducey's stay-home order.
If your nonprofit took a hit after fundraisers were canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona is here to help. Applications are now being accepted for grants from the organization's relief funds.
Normally, April Fools Day is filled with funny jokes and fake headlines. This year, it's all about paying rent. With the economy slowing down, local restaurants are struggling to make ends meet.
Do you think you know the best way to set up a testing booth for COVID-19? Then the Pima Association of Governments and the University of Arizona's Center for Innovation needs your help. The two groups are asking for design ideas for a safe testing space to be used at hospitals.
This week's print edition also landed in driveways this week, here are some of the highlights:
Even though the local music scene came to a grinding halt last month after venues were forced to close, WaveLab Recording Studios is hosting space for musicians to start live streaming shows.
We spoke with local experts this week to find answers to some of the most common questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. How does it differ from the flu? Can ibuprofen worsen symptoms? How long does the virus remain on surfaces? Is Tucson particularly susceptible?
Just because there's a stay-home order doesn't mean you can't stay in shape. Local fitness guru Julian Turner shares his thoughts on maintaining health and exercise at home.
Every ten years, the census is rolled out to tally who's living where--but did you know the survey also plays a huge role in the operations of local governments? Find out more about the 2020 census from the Town of Oro Valley.
