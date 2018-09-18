It’s doggy paddle time at Picture Rocks Pool. On Saturday, Sept. 22 the pool will open its doors to our canine friends for one day only. Dogs at the public pool are usually not a good idea, but because the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation needs to drain the pool on the 23rd to replaster the bottom, it's Puppapooloza time.
The pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Humans will not be permitted in the pool. Aggressive dogs and female dogs in season are also not allowed. All dogs need to have a collar with a Pima County license and need to be up to date with vaccinations.
Pima County Animal Care Center will also be present with ready-to-adopt dogs and information about adoption, foster care and volunteering.
The pool is located at 5615 N. Sanders Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.