Dutch Bros. coming to Oro Valley in 2020.

Prepare your coffee cups, Oro Valley, Dutch Bros. is coming to town.
The drive-thru and walkup chain based out of Grants Pass, Oregon currently operates six locations in Southern Arizona, and will open on the east side of North Oracle Road at West Linda Vista Boulevard early next year.
Fans of coffee and other sugary beverages will soon find solace in the offerings of Grants Pass, Oregon-based Dutch Bros. in early 2020.
The drive-through and walk-up chain, which currently operates six locations in Southern Arizona, will open a location at in the El Corredor shopping center along North Oracle Road at Linda Vista Boulevard.
Tucson-based developer Ross Rulney owns the shopping center, which currently houses Kneaders Bakery and Growlers USA, said the nearby apartment community and housing developments was a large draw for Dutch Bros., as well as the center’s prime location along the Oracle Road Corridor.
Oro Valley Planning Manager Bayer Vella believes that the company’s commitment to the town can signal a changing of the guard, inspiring other chains to flock to the northern Pima County area.
“We had a need to attract more business, both entertainment and dining opportunities, and this certainly fits that bill,” Vella said. “In terms of the [Oracle Road Corridor], Dutch Bros. really punctuates the importance of this intersection as a retail, dining and employment intersection.”
The location, which takes up less than 1,000 square feet of space, will employ anywhere from 45 to 65 people, according to Krystal Jackson, regional operator. Employees generally start at minimum wage plus tips. Management earns more given their experience in the industry.
“Dutch Bros. is excited to be part of the community,” Jackson said. “We look forward to being a positive impact in the community and light in the community. We hope to hire great people and we do a lot of goal-setting and we try and help people reach their dreams. We say it's like a stepping stone to be able to pursue your dreams in life.”
Both Jackson and Rulney expect construction on the pad to begin in fall 2019, when the last of the company’s building permits have been handed out. Construction should take six months, barring any weather-related issues, and wrap up as Dunn-Edwards paint and an exercise studio are added to the tenant list at El Corredor.
