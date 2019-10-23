Ever wonder where everyone in town likes to get their oil changed? What about the best spot to get a burger? Maybe you’re looking for the most exciting trails to hit this weekend? Well, don’t worry about it, because we’ve got you covered.
While you’re busy preparing for the holiday season, Tucson Local Media spends its winter polling the community in preparation for Best of the Northwest: a spectacular competition highlighting the region’s most impressive (and popular) businesses and community members.
Every year, the Explorer, Marana and Foothills News publications host this competition after thousands of readers submit their favorite restaurants, book stores, first responders, vet clinics, movie theaters, hair salons and just about everything else you can think of.
It’s now my third year running this contest and I have to say it’s probably my favorite time of year. I can’t wait for the fun to begin, but we need your help.
In an effort to perfect the model, we’re releasing our master list of categories a couple weeks before the competition actually launches so the community can provide feedback. If you’ve always wanted to see a certain category or section added (or removed), let us know!
The competition already includes dozens of categories like “Best Salon,” “Best Mom & Pop Shop,” “Best Bike Trail” and plenty more, but that doesn’t mean the list is perfect. Head online to tucsonlocalmedia.com and look for the Best of the Northwest 2019 story at the top of the page to see this year’s rough draft list.
To provide feedback, send me an email at logan@tucsonlocalmedia.com with the subject line “Best of the Northwest.”
If you’re looking for some help finding the best spots across all of Tucson, we recently put the bow on this year’s “Best of Tucson,” a product of our sister paper, Tucson Weekly. It’s always quite a challenge, putting together our biggest project of the year, but well worth the effort.
We took a trip through the a familiar fantasy land for this year’s theme, “The Wizard of BOT,” and I couldn’t believe our newsroom could fit any more flying monkeys than it normally has—but we did it!
Pick up a copy this Thursday on racks across the region, and keep an eye out as we announce more Best of the Northwest news.
