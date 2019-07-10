Golder Ranch Fire District Division Chief Joshua Hurguy and Battalion Chief William Seeley successfully completed the Executive Fire Officer Program, an arduous, four-year executive leadership program offered through the National Fire Academy located in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Individuals work on independent research projects and then travel to Maryland four separate times for structured classroom instruction and additional independent study. The four years of instruction cover executive development, executive analysis of community risk reduction, executive analysis of fire service operations in emergency management and executive leadership.
“The investment that these two fire officers have made in their own development directly benefits the organization and the community they serve. We are so fortunate to work with progressive, engaged professionals like Chiefs Hurguy and Seeley,” said Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer.
