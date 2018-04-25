The Pima County Board of Supervisors declaring April 30 as Pima County Therapy Animal Day. Sheriff Mark D. Napier accepted the proclamation, recognizing the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for its commitment to addressing the mental health crisis in our community.
The department, with the assistance of a gift from Cenpatico Integrated Health, has created the Therapy Canine Program to be a bridge of support to the community through the Mental Health Support Team and to provide stress relief at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is the first agency in Southern Arizona to have a Therapy Canine Program and the first agency in all of Arizona to have law enforcement handlers of therapy animals.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Therapy Canine Program is comprised of the Crisis Canine Response Team (CCRT) and Corrections Pet Assisted Stress Therapy (CPAST) program. Deputy Leo is part of the CCRT that runs out of the Mental Health Support Team. Officer Luke and Officer Leia are part of the CPAST team that operates out of the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
