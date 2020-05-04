The YMCA of Southern Arizona is accepting childcare applications from healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers through May 22, the company announced.
The move, intended to help Tucson families meet their needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, opens up childcare opportunities at six total sites for children between 1 and 12.
“Before the current crisis, we offered a variety of services to our community, however, we immediately recognized the tremendous need for emergency child care as everyone’s daily lives changed instantly,” said YMCA President and CEO Kurtis Dawson, in a statement. “We currently serve more than 200 kids every day and are happy to be able to continue serving our community as the demands intensify. Our team is committed to providing a safe place for children where they can learn, grow, and thrive even during these challenging times.”
Financial assistance is available through the Arizona Department of Economic Security’s child care program and the Priority Care Assistance Program, and tiered pricing is available at the Y, beginning at $15 per day.
After May 22, the organization will switch to operating summer day camp programming. For more information visit tucsonymca.org or email ForYouth@TucsonYMCA.org
