Fans of running and roller skating are invited to compete in Mangled Mountain’s third-annual Saguaro Sunrise Skate and 5K Run, happening on various roads and trails in Tucson and Oro Valley this Sunday, Oct. 20.
The event, which includes varying distances from marathon (26.2) to 10 and 5K options for skaters and 5K for runners, will bring top-notch athletes from around the country, with proceeds benefitting Treasures for Teachers of Tucson and Impact of Southern Arizona.
A free social skate sponsored by Rollerblader will take place the day before the race, Saturday, Oct. 19, with interested skaters covering 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Skates and safety gear will be provided for free from race organizers.
Mangled Momentum President Breanna Bissell said in a statement she’s confident this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever, with a unique event that’s centered around the skating community in Southern Arizona.
“We are really excited to be producing the event for a third year,” she said. “The event brought skaters from 14 different states in 2018 and we are seeing the same thing again this year with registrations. Skating has been a huge part of my life and I wanted to be able to share that passion with others by producing a fun and professionally organized event in the picturesque, Arizona desert.”
Registration for the event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday Oct. 19 at El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort (10000 N. Oracle Road). Registration costs $25. The race starts Sunday at 7 a.m. for runners and 8 a.m. for skaters west of Oracle Road on Rancho Vistoso Boulevard.
Awards will be given out to the top-three finishers, both male and female, with the winners broken down by age group, with each participant receiving a race day T-shirt, finisher medal and race number.
For more information, go to saguarosunrise.com.
