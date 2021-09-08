The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed improvement work on Oracle Road between Magee Road and Calle Concordia.
The work, which was done during the night hours, was completed between July 26 and Aug. 27.
The project is part of a larger plan to improve Oracle Road between Calle Concordia and Miracle Mile, as well as improvements on Miracle Mile between Oracle Road and Interstate 10. The total project is expected to take two years to complete.
As part of the project, Oracle Road will be reconstructed and/or repaved with lighting improvements, ADA-approved sidewalks and ramps, and a new drainage system.
Because Oracle Road, aka State Route 77, is a state highway, the $34 million project is the responsibility of the Arizona Department of
Transportation.
Crews have started to grade for curb, gutter and sidewalk work on the west side of Oracle between Magee and Ina, according to ADOT spokesperson Joanna Bradley. She said she did not yet have a timeline for when that stretch of road would be paved.
