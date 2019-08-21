After singing the 1978 Barry Manilow classic “Copacabana” countless times in front of audiences for tribute shows, Mike Yarema had an idea: Let’s retool the characters for a murder mystery.
“This song is a great little story,” Yarema said. “So, why don’t we take it into the future?”
The song tells the tale of a killing under less-than-clear circumstances, with setting, plot and characters from which to work, and so Yarema (who also directs the show) began his quest.
It wasn’t long before that inspiration came to fruition in the form of “Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana,” the new dinner show every Monday night at the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley.
The two principal characters from Manilow’s song, Lola and Rico, return in Yarema’s tale, and find themselves back in the Copacobana. Lola runs the spot nowadays, a few years after her lover, Tony, was killed by Rico during the events of the song.
Tension still boils in the background, though the show must go on.
Lola and Rico are joined by a zany group of characters who provide entertainment for a fictional night at the Copacobana. Leading the show are emcee Pedro Cubano while drummer Frank, Charra and Carman Navarro provide two more points to a lovers’ triangle. Rico and Max Dinsdale and his puppet, Monte, provide plenty of comic relief.
One of Yarema’s greatest triumphs in putting together his newest murder mystery was casting a superb group of actors with enough singing chops and comedic prowess to transport several dozen attendees to a night of slapstick intrigue on a weekly basis.
Most captivating, and hilarious, is Randall McDonald, who carries the dual role of Rico Azteca and the no-nonsense Detective Serpentine, who fills in after Rico is mysteriously killed in the night’s opening bit. McDonald’s Rico is nine parts machismo and two parts ridiculous—going so far as to offer a woman his fake chest hair as a token of his passion in what may have been the funniest moment of the night.
Not to be outdone by his own character, McDonald channels his inner Al Pacino and fills the room with his undeniable moxie as Serpentine.
The night’s female performers impress throughout the show with their singing parts and crowd play—as much of “Copa” takes place out in the audience. Jacqueline Stewart’s rendition of Lola is both powerful and intimidating, Samantha Cormier provides a bit of comedy as Charra, while Gabi Urias enchants in her role as Carmen Novarro.
And speaking of comedy, Dennis Tamblyn, Charlie Hall and Jesus Limón provide hilarity in spades as Max Dinsdale, Pedro Cubano and Frank, respectively.
Though he doesn’t play a role in another disastrous night at the Copa, Daniel “Sly” Slipetsky glides across the piano keys throughout the night, providing musical punctuation throughout.
While the show provides plenty of fun, dinner guests are also treated to a three-course meal (including the best bananas foster in Oro Valley) and laugh-filled games during intermission.
Yarema said he was thrilled to see the show come together for its opening night on Aug. 12.
“The audience in Oro Valley really takes to having the murder mysteries out here,” he said.
“Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana” is performed Mondays at the Gaslight Music Hall (13005 N. Oracle Road) through Dec. 9. Tickets cost $39.95, with discounts available. More information can be found online at gaslightmusichall.com or 529-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.