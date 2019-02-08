Marana Police would like to know the identities of two men working together to steal purses by starting a conversation with the victim as a distraction while the other steals the purse.
These incidents occurred in the parking lot of Costco and detectives are actively following up on leads to identify and apprehend the suspect’s in these cases.
If you recognize either of them you are encouraged to call Marana PD at 382-2000 or 88-Crime.
