ajo.JPG
Authorized User

Ajo, Arizona, is an unincorporated community 110 miles south of Phoenix. It borders the Tohono O’odham Indian Nation, serving as a hub for supplies for some of the 7,500 people who live on the reservation. The Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture is a nonprofit working in agricultural education, culturally appropriate food and economic development. When the coronavirus pandemic hit Ajo, the shelves of its one grocery story were cleaned out. The organization’s all Native American board stepped up to feed its community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.