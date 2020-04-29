The Catalina Foothills School District didn’t want to leave 415 graduating seniors without a positive note on which to end their high school experience, and so decided to celebrate the class of 2020 a little differently this year.
Instead of a traditional graduation ceremony, Catalina Foothills High School is inviting seniors to campus beginning May 11 to film them collecting diplomas in their caps and gowns. Students will be assigned a time period, and the procession will take several days to complete.
The video will be edited together and posted on the school website May 20.
“We were working hard to try and replace the graduation experience as much as possible,” said Julie Farbarik, district director of alumni and community relations. “We know the class of 2020 has experienced a lot of loss and losing a lot of important moments they were looking forward to.”
In addition to a digital ceremony, a group of administrators, teachers and students have also planned a car parade through campus on May 15.
Students are asked to wear their cap and gowns and have someone drive them on campus through the Sunrise Drive entrance. Teachers will stand throughout the driveway and out the Pontatoc exit, waving to students. Details were emailed to families.
“We strongly believe in the value and importance of celebrating you, the class of 2020,” said principal Jody Brase in a video announcing the alternative ceremonies. “And from the messages we received from you, we hear that you feel the same way.”
The school is also planning a traditional graduation once COVID-19-related precautions are lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.