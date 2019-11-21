Interested in a career with the Marana Unified School District? There’s an opportunity to join the MUSD team next month when the district hosts a job fair for support staff and substitute teachers.
On Saturday, Dec. 7 at the MUSD Early Learning and Resource Center (7651 N. Oldfather Road) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event is intended to attract potential support staff, including special education aides, teacher assistants, extended learning opportunity aides, crossing guards and certified and support substitutes.
According to the district, positions include competitive salaries, holiday, personal and sick days, district-provided employee health, group term life insurance, short term disability and worker’s compensation, retirement benefits and more.
Interested applicants can view job listings and complete an application online at maranausd.org/employment. For more information, contact human resources at 682-3243. Applicants should bring resumes and a complete application and should expect to participate in on-site interviews.
MUSD serves approximately 12,700 students in ten elementary schools; a K-8 school; a CSTEM K-8 school; two middle schools; three high schools and one alternative school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.