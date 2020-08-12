W
ith nearly all of the votes counted as of press time, last week’s primary contest has set up regional and statewide races in the November general election.
In the four-way District 1 GOP primary to replace Republican Ally Miller on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Steve Spain came out on top, winning 33 percent of the vote. A political newcomer who had the endorsement of Miller, Spain defeated Oro Valley Town Council member Rhonda Piña, former state lawmaker Vic Williams and former Pima County Republican Party chair Bill Beard.
Spain will now face Democratic candidate and former school administrator Rex Scott in the general election for this northside district that includes Marana, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes and the Catalina Foothills. Scott won 67 percent of the vote against fellow
Democrat Brian Radford.
In what remains the biggest shocker of the primary election, former state lawmaker Matt Heinz knocked out Pima County Supervisor Ramon Valadez, who has served on the board since he was first appointed in 2003. Heinz, who also works as an emergency room doctor, captured 53 percent of the vote to Valadez’s 34 percent in District 2, which stretches along the southside from downtown Tucson to Sahuarita.
In the general election, Heinz will face Republican Anthony Sizer, who has previously run unsuccessfully for the Arizona Legislature.
In District 3, Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson held off a primary challenge from Juan Padres, capturing 58 percent of the vote. She’ll face Republican Gabby Mercer in the general election.
In District 5, TUSD Board member Adelita Grijalva, daughter of Congressman Raul Grijalva, defeated Sunnyside School Board member Consuelo Hernandez. Grijalva, who captured 67 percent of the vote, will face Republican Fernando Gonzales in the race for the board seat formerly occupied by the late Richard Elias.
In District 4, Supervisor Steve Christy defeated challenger John Backer in the GOP primary with 65 percent of the vote. Christy will face Democrat Steve Diamond in this GOP-leaning district that includes Tucson’s east side, Vail and Green Valley.
Pima County races
In countywide races, Laura Conover won the Democratic primary for Pima County Attorney, making her the county’s next top prosecutor since there isn’t a Republican challenger for the seat in November.
The defense attorney captured 58 percent of the vote against two prosecutors who were seeking the office. Jonathan Mosher won 36 percent of the vote, while Mark Diebolt won 6 percent.
“What we have is a strong majority calling for criminal justice reform,” Conover said. “That’s a powerful message and I’m honored to be the one who gets to carry the mandate forward.”
Conover said she is currently looking at ways to boost morale while inspiring her staff during the upcoming transition as outgoing county attorney Barbara LaWall departs the office she led for 24 years.
In the Democratic primary for Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, who was appointed the seat in 2015 but lost it after a procurement scandal erupted on his watch, captured 67 percent of the vote against Deputy Kevin Kubitskey, a union leader whose campaign erupted in scandal in July after his daughter accused him of abusing her.
“The primary was a good first step and we’re very excited. The win certainly helps jazz the team up,” Nanos said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us.”
Nanos’ win sets up a rematch against Republican Mark Napier, who defeated Nanos four years ago.
“We look forward to debating Mark on any and all issues that come up,” Nanos said.
In the race between two Democrats who were seeking to replace the retiring County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez as the county’s chief keeper of records, Indivisible Tohono organizer Gabriella Cázares-Kelly won 64 percent of the vote against Kim Challender, who has worked as Rodriguez’s chief deputy.
“I’m feeling very confident about winning the primary, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to be working hard to ensure that we win,” Cázares-Kelly said. “A big portion of what my campaign is trying to do is demystify the process and have people feel empowered by the information they need to know to participate.”
Cázares-Kelly will face Republican Benny White, a longtime GOP activist who has served on the county’s Election Integrity Committee.
In the primary to replace the retiring Assessor Bill Staples, Suzanne Drobie won 58 percent of the vote against Brian Johnson and Dustin Walters. She faces no Republican opposition for the seat.
Republican incumbent Treasurer Beth Ford was unopposed in her primary race. She’ll face Democrat Brian Bickel in November.
Pima County School School Superintendent Dustin Williams faces no GOP opposition in November as he seeks a second term.
Federal races
Sen. Martha McSally dispatched GOP challenger “Demand” Daniel McCarthy, capturing 75 percent of the vote.
McSally’s win sets up the marquee race in Arizona: McSally vs. Democrat Mark Kelly, the retired NASA astronaut who is leading McSally in the polls.
Arizona officially became a battleground state in 2018, when McSally lost her 2018 Senate bid to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. (Gov. Doug Ducey later appointed McSally to complete the late Sen. John McCain’s term.) Both McSally and Kelly have already spent north of $20 million on their campaigns and McSally still has $11 million to spend, while Kelly has $21 million. On top of that, independent campaign committees are expected to spend tens of millions more before the race is settled in November.
McSally has focused her campaign against Kelly on his business ties with China, saying the retired Navy combat pilot and former NASA astronaut is a pawn of Beijing. Kelly has focused his campaign on McSally’s votes to eliminate protections for people with preexisting health conditions and to significantly slash funding for low-income Americans who rely on Medicaid.
In Congressional District 1, Rep. Tom O’Halleran had 59 percent of the vote and was holding off a primary challenge from former Flagstaff City Council member Eva Putzova in the Democratic primary.
O’Halleran will face farmer and attorney Tiffany Shedd, who captured 55 percent of the vote against Oro Valley attorney Nolan Reidhead.
District 1 includes Oro Valley, Marana, parts of Pinal County, much of eastern rural Arizona, Flagstaff and some of the northern Arizona Native American reservations.
In Congressional District 2, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick has captured 77 percent of the vote against primary challenger Peter Quill, a lawyer making his first bid for office in Southern Arizona.
Kirkpatrick will face Brandon Martin, who captured 43 percent of the vote to defeat Noran Eric Rudan, who owns a local pest control company, and Joseph Morgan, a government employee who works at Pima Community College.
Congressional District 2 includes the eastern half of Tucson and the Catalina Foothills area as well as Cochise County.
Congressman Raul Grijalva, who revealed last week that he had tested positive for coronavirus, did not have a primary opponent, but in the November general election he will face Republican Daniel Wood, who is making his first bid for office in this heavily Democratic district that includes the west side of Tucson as well as Yuma.
Statehouse Races
Legislative District 11
In the Democratic primary for the Senate seat in Legislative District 11, retired Marine Joanna Mendoza has captured 57 percent of the vote, while former high school teacher and school administrator Linda Patterson has 43 percent.
Mendoza will face Sen. Vince Leach, the Republican incumbent who did not face a primary race.
The district includes Oro Valley, parts of Marana as well as areas of Pinal County and the town of Maricopa.
Legislative District 2
In the Democratic primary for the two House seats in Legislative District 2, state Rep. Daniel Hernandez led the ticket with 32 percent of the vote.
Meanwhile, Andrea Dalessandro is in second place with 30 percent of the vote as she attempts to move to the lower chamber after she reached her term limit in the state Senate.
Army veteran and attorney Luis Parra was coming in third with 19 percent of the vote. Former ACLU attorney Billy Peard is in fourth with 17 percent.
The district includes Downtown Tucson, Green Valley, Sahuarita, and Nogales.
Legislative District 3
The incumbents were leading with the release of the first batch of early votes in Legislative District 3, which covers Tucson’s west side. Rep. Alma Herndandez had 46 percent of the vote and Rep. Andrés Cano had 37 percent of the vote, while challenger Javier Soto had 17 percent.
Legislative District 10
In the three-way race for two House seats in midtown Tucson’s Legislative District 10, Rep. Domingo DeGrazia was leading in early returns with 41 percent of the vote as he seeks reelection. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton had captured 36 percent of the vote for second place, while union leader Paul Stapleton-Smith was in third with 21 percent.
Jim Nintzel contributed to this article.
