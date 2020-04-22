Although their classrooms are empty, University of Arizona students from multiple majors are answering the call to help local health care workers fight the growing COVID-19 pandemic. While some students are doing this work as a class assignment, others are volunteering to help an overwhelmed medical system.
The UA’s Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health has hosted the Student Aid for Field Epidemiology Response team for 15 years. Funded by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, the SAFER team trains students to serve as surge capacity for health departments in the case of an outbreak by calling patients to track their virus symptoms and possible exposures to others. While the SAFER team has worked with the Pima County Health Department on nine outbreaks and two surveillance projects over the years, they’ve never worked on such a pressing outbreak as COVID-19.
With the current pandemic, PCHD has cases reported to them from hospitals, and then assigns certain cases to SAFER. Students on the team then call patients and conduct interviews about what symptoms they have, when their illness started, exposures to others and more. The students can also connect the patients to other COVID-19 research programs. After the interview, SAFER students then enter the data back into the county health department’s system.
“It’s a good way to train students on how to do these types of investigations, where you’re talking to patients about what their symptoms are and what their exposures might have been,” said Kristen Pogreba-Brown, assistant professor of epidemiology at the UA’s College of Public Health and SAFER director. “When all of this happened, we knew we’d be surge capacity for the Health Department.”
As the SAFER students were already trained with the county health department’s system and had formed confidentiality agreements from their previous work, they were able to quickly move into a role as surge capacity to help local medical systems with research and data collecting.
“I don’t think any of the students anticipated working on a pandemic when they signed up for grad school, but in general they’ve been incredible. I can’t say enough good things about them,” Pogreba-Brown said. “They’ve really stepped up, they’re even volunteering for additional hours when they’re not required to do… I think they really want to be able to help and understand this is such a unique time in history.”
Pogreba-Brown has even been contacted by former students offering to help out, with the additional benefit that they’re also already in the health department’s system. In total, the SAFER team has five research students paid from grants and funding from Maricopa County of Public Health, plus 13 students on the team as part of a class, and an additional 20 students who’ve contacted Pogreba-Brown offering to help. Currently, the SAFER team is only checking COVID-19 patients in Pima County.
“We’re basically trying to collect data for the Health Department, on the spread of the disease and the risk factors,” Pogreba-Brown said. “And while we’re not doing traditional contact tracing at this point, we’re also doing patient education. We make it a point that they have information from the State Health Department as they’re conducting interviews.”
Elsewhere in the College of Public Health, associate professor Kacey Ernst restructured a class so her graduate students can help process new research on COVID-19.
“The final class assignment in my infectious disease epidemiology class is to write a paper that summarized recent research on a given topic,” Ernst said. “Students were working on identifying topics when I received an email from a colleague at the state health department who indicated they needed some help processing all the new research that was coming in. I asked my students if they would want to change over to working on rapid reviews of the research literature for the health departments. Nearly all the students wanted to change topics to work on this.”
The students now have shared online documents with the Pima County and state health departments that they update by scanning published research on various COVID-19 topics. They’re compiling information for health care workers’ benefit on information such as fatality rates, new treatment studies, vulnerable populations and best practices for surge capacity.
“We’re had a lot of support from the university as a whole,” Pogreba-Brown said. “I think they recognize there’s a limited number of things students and faculty can do right now in light of everything that’s going on, and they recognize this is one of the ways we can be contributing, not just to our students’ education, but to community health as a whole.”
