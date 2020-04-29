Local businesses aren’t the only ones feeling the effects of COVID-19 closures. The pandemic is also taking its toll on local government.
The lack of people out and about in the community is causing a decrease in sales tax revenues and bed tax revenues, which come from hotel room bookings. While exact numbers are still two months away from being released by the Arizona Department of Revenue, local governments like Oro Valley are planning for the new financial future of COVID-19.
Oro Valley Town Manager Mary Jacobs said staff are paying close attention to projections made by economists, the University of Arizona, the Joint Legislative Budget Committee and other experts in order to make their own predictions for the end of this fiscal year in June, as well as next fiscal year.
While the town is expecting a “pretty significant” drop in revenues within the next few months, they luckily collected lots of revenue in the first eight months of the fiscal year, which will save them in these harder times.
“We’re projecting that we will still see 97 percent of our revenues at fiscal year-end,” Jacobs said.
To mitigate the financial impact, the Town of Oro Valley has made budget cuts, held off on scheduled projects, and established a hiring freeze. Jacobs said that before COVID-19, the town was expecting to have an extra $6 million above its 25 percent contingency reserve requirement at the end of the fiscal year. Now, they’re expecting roughly $3 million.
“That still puts us in a good position for next fiscal year, so we’re beginning to look at our projections and what we’re expecting is a big drop off for the first six months, and then a gradual pick up month by month starting in January of 2021,” Jacobs said.
While every department in the town is working to save money where they can, Jacobs said their goal is to not have any layoffs or furloughs.
Most of the town’s full-time employees are working from home, while part-time and seasonal staff are still employed but are not being scheduled to work due to the closures and impacts of social distancing. This is especially true for Oro Valley’s Dial-A-Ride drivers.
“We’ve seen a drop off of over 80 percent in ridership, and so that of course means that if we don’t have the demand, we don’t need to schedule our part-time folks,” Jacobs said.
Based on their financial projections, Jacobs is confident that the town can cut spending enough to prevent furloughs for full-time staff. But she added that pay increases will not be in the budget for next year.
The Town of Marana said it's looking to state government for more information regarding potential revenue losses.
“At this time, no one knows the magnitude of the revenue losses,” said Marana Communications Manager Vic Hathaway. “Most jurisdictions rely on the state to give us those figures.”
Like other local municipalities, Marana declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 before Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-home order was issued. Since then, the town has moved to electronic communications and resident interaction, shifted its staff to working from home and developed new report processes for its police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.