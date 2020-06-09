Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpassed 28,000 as of Tuesday, June 9, with another 618 new cases reported this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 3,161 of the state's 28,296 confirmed cases.
On June 2 Bank of America announced their commitment to spend $1 billion helping local communities address economic and racial inequality accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roughly 25 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents at the Wellton Station last Friday, the agency announced via press release. On the night of June 5, agents at the checkpoint on Interstate 8 questioned two individuals driving a Nissan sedan and later referred the vehicle to secondary inspection. While there, a canine positively alerted. Agents discovered 23 aluminium wrapped packages in a hidden compartment of the center console, according to the release.
Recent updates from the National Forest Service show that the two major fires north of Tucson are gradually being quelled. The Bighorn Fire, which is burning through the Catalina Mountains and Pusch Ridge Wilderness, grew to 2,550 acres in five days, and is currently 10 percent contained. The Tortolita Fire in the Tortolita Mountains, is down to 3,300 acres from a high of 3,500, and is currently 25 percent contained. Both fires started on June 5 as a result of lightning storms, and were exacerbated by gusty weather.
From the Arizona State University Cronkite School of Journalism: Congressional Democrats unveiled a sweeping police reform bill Monday that would ban the use of chokeholds and make it easier to hold officers accountable, a bill that one Arizona police group blasted as “one-sided” and “disappointing.”
From the ProPublica nonprofit newsroom: A Senate investigation has found that the IRS has conducted little oversight of its partnership with the for-profit tax prep industry to offer free tax filing, and calls for the agency to increase funding to promote the free option.
