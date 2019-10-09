At Marana Police Department, culture is key to serving our community with unparalleled service and unwavering protection. Whether it’s conducting traffic stops, making public appearances or leading our Citizen’s Police Academy, public safety starts with a sincere desire to help people and make a positive impact with every interaction we have with people in our community. It is further rooted in best practice policies and training to ensure we are fully prepared to address any safety concern that might threaten the quality of life of our residents and businesses.
The Marana Police Department is comprised of 96 commissioned officers, 31 civilians and nearly 40 volunteers who provide safety and security to approximately 50,000 residents. These dedicated individuals work together as a team to ensure our residents and visitors receive unparalleled police services, and this year, earned the full Police Accreditation through the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police and the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. Accredited agencies meet the goals of accountability, fair and non-discriminatory personnel policies, quality service delivery, excellence and community trust. This is a significant achievement, one that only three agencies in the state have reached, and I am so proud of the staff for their hard work during the evaluation process. The feedback received from the commission affirmed the values we strive to live by every day, which are to serve the community with respect and pride.
We show our values by going out to the community. Education doesn’t just happen at traffic stops, although those are excellent opportunities to learn more about public safety. We also participate in the National Night Out and Coffee with a Cop events, lead the Citizens’ Police Academy and the Marana Explorers Program, visit schools and fundraise for various causes in the community. In fact, we have several fundraisers coming up soon.
Our largest fundraiser is the annual Pride for the Patch Charity Golf Tournament on Dec. 7 that will raise money for the kids at Banner Children’s at Diamond Children’s Medical Center. This is a special place for young patients. Not only do they have a pediatric emergency entrance, trauma center, and three helipads, they have a performance area for visiting entertainers and giant interactive features throughout the lobby. In the past, Marana Police Department has raised around $15,000 to $18,000. There will be a four-person scramble, including 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls, goodie bag, shirt and lunch. To learn more on how to participate, contact the Marana Police Foundation at info@maranapvfoundation.com.
In November, we will do a “Neon Nails and No Razors” fundraiser, where participants can paint their nails bright colors or grow facial hair (neither are typically allowed per department policy) and donate money to buy meals for needy families for Thanksgiving.
As we continue to grow and work toward becoming the most well respected and highly regarded police department in Arizona, it is my hope and expectation that any interactions you have with our personnel will leave you impressed with the level of professionalism, competence, compassion, and dedication with which we approach our duties. We also hope that the experience compels members of the public to pursue a career in law enforcement. We are always looking for good people. For job opportunities, visit www.maranaAZ.gov/jobs-listing.
Our team is proud and honored to serve this great community, and we maintain an unwavering dedication to ensure the safety and security of every person who lives or visits our Town.
Terry Rozema is the Marana Police Chief.
