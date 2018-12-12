Last week, the Oro Valley Town Council voted 4-3 to limit board and commission members to two consecutive terms and end the positions of two members currently in their third consecutive terms at the end of this month.
Mayor Joe Winfield, Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett and Councilmembers Josh Nicholson and Joyce Jones-Ivey voted in favor, while councilmembers Rhonda Piña, Bill Rodman and Steve Solomon voted no. The first major decision by the new council, last week’s vote showed a clear split in opinion between the new and returning council members.
Winfield, a former Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member, and Barrett, who served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, brought the measure to the agenda last Wednesday evening, citing a need for “new blood” in the town’s variety of volunteer positions.
Last year, the previous council passed a resolution to allow for board and commission members to apply for a third consecutive term, which could be approved or denied by the council in a vote.
Before then, members could only serve two consecutive terms before having to step down for at least one full year or apply for a different board or commission. Last week’s decision will reverse the previous council’s change and return to the original rule.
Rodman, who served two terms on the Planning and Zoning Commission, said it takes a significant amount of a person’s term to understand how everything works and learn the skills to create real impacts during their time in service. He said the third term option allowed for flexibility within the council to make sure qualified people are occupying those seats.
Last year, while the resolution was in effect, the council denied a Planning and Zoning member a third term. Rodman said this was not because they weren’t fit to serve, but because there was another candidate who the council felt could bring something valuable to the table.
“If the council doesn’t think a person should be given a third term and has someone else instead, council can do that anytime they want,” he said. “So to take away that flexibility, to me, is short-sighted.”
Piña called for an amendment to the motion to allow the two members currently serving a third term to finish their service instead of being terminated at the end of the year. Since the two members in question are serving on different commissions, she argued that allowing them to stay for the rest of their terms wouldn’t be hurting anyone else’s chances. Piña’s amendment was not included in the final motion.
“Yes, people should have an opportunity, absolutely,” Piña said. “But the individuals that are currently serving—this almost appears punitive because of a change they had no control over.”
Solomon, who served on three different special committees, said that historically the boards and commissions have been understaffed because there weren’t enough qualified people applying.
Winfield admitted he hadn’t looked at the number of vacancies in the boards and commissions or the number of people currently serving third terms, but he maintained that going back to the old protocol was necessary.
According to the town’s website, there is currently one open position on the Historic Preservation Commission, one position in the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and two positions in the Water Utility Commission.
Solomon said he didn’t support the motion because it was a “slap in the face” to current members, and because the town hasn’t had a problem with members staying longer than six years.
“This has not been an ongoing problem where we’ve had people on a board or commission and they’ve been there for 10 years or 15 years,” he said. “So this seems to be addressing, unfortunately, a non-issue and I think the outcome of it will be negative for the town and negative for the volunteers who do volunteer to provide their time and expertise.”
Despite the pushback from council members, Winfield was confident in the motion and said he wasn’t concerned of any lack of future applicants.
“I believe that we have a deep reservoir of talent in our community,” Winfield said. “I have no particular concerns that there’s not individuals out there with the knowledge, skills and abilities ready to step up and to serve on our boards and commissions, it’s just not a concern that I have.”
If an individual wants to serve on a board or commission, they must submit an application, which is then vetted by liaisons of the board or commission for which they are applying. Those liaisons will interview the applicants and make recommendations to the council, who ultimately decide which applicant gets to serve.
“With any new administration, it brings a renewed sense of wanting to participate,” Winfield said. “The intent of this is simply to open the door of opportunity to the citizens of our community to participate on a board or commission, no we’re not throwing individuals out, that’s not how I view it.”
Thomas Drzazgowski, a third-term member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, was surprised to find out that his service was coming to a premature end. At the council meeting, Winfield said he would personally reach out to the members losing their positions to thank them for their service, but as of deadline Drzazgowski said he has not received such a call.
“I’ve served on [the commission] for five years, I’m familiar with the process, I have experience with development and planning, so I’m just surprised with the decision,” he said. “I’m disappointed and I’m hoping that I’ll have an opportunity to serve the people of Oro Valley again in the future.”
Drzazgowski, who is also the Chief Zoning Inspector of Pima County, added that it has been challenging to get qualified people to make the time commitment that boards and commissions require. He said they meet once a month and sometimes those meetings can last for hours.
Solomon warned that going back to the old rule will bring back old problems that the council had with filling vacancies.
“The reason the ordinance was changed was due to reality, and the difficulty we had with filling positions on the boards and commissions,” Solomon said. “I agree that there’s a lot of talented people in our community and a lot of people who say they’d like to volunteer, but the reality is that doesn’t translate into what actually happens.”
Rodman said that when the previous council approved their now-reversed resolution, they made sure that it wasn’t an opportunity for current serving members to have a monopoly over their board or commission. Because any third term must be approved by the council, he said there were checks in place to make sure that the door would always be open for someone new.
He added that the council almost always approves the recommendations of the boards and commissions, so it’s important to make sure that the people who are appointed to these positions are qualified. Their decisions could have major effects on the town.
“I think there are individuals in our community who felt that the door was closed, or maybe felt disenfranchised with the previous council, for whatever reason,” Winfield said after the meeting. “So I think this is just an opportunity to essentially welcome the community’s participation.”
